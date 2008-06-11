Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2008
1. Kate HudsonHudson was a blonde bombshell-reminiscent of mother Goldie Hawn's 70's glory days-in feathered hair, a halter dress and mile-high Christian Louboutin platforms. The actress made an appearance on the Late Show with Conan O'Brien in N.Y.C.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Post-Gym Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:footcandyshoes.com
-
June 11, 2008
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
-
June 11, 2008
3. Helena ChristensenHelena Christensen
-
June 11, 2008
4. Eva Longoria ParkerEva Longoria Parker
-
June 11, 2008
5. Cynthia NixonCynthia Nixon
June 11, 20081 of 5
Kate Hudson
Hudson was a blonde bombshell-reminiscent of mother Goldie Hawn's 70's glory days-in feathered hair, a halter dress and mile-high Christian Louboutin platforms. The actress made an appearance on the Late Show with Conan O'Brien in N.Y.C.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Post-Gym Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:footcandyshoes.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Post-Gym Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:footcandyshoes.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM