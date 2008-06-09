Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 9, 2008
1. Molly SimsSims was a kaleidoscope of color at an Acura launch party in Los Angeles. The star accessorized her splashy sheath with a multi-tiered necklace and hoop earrings, both from Neil Lane.
-
2. Emmanuelle ChriquiEmmanuelle Chriqui
3. Jennifer MorrisonJennifer Morrison
4. Alyson HanniganAlyson Hannigan
5. Helena ChristensenHelena Christensen
June 9, 2008
Molly Sims
Sims was a kaleidoscope of color at an Acura launch party in Los Angeles. The star accessorized her splashy sheath with a multi-tiered necklace and hoop earrings, both from Neil Lane.
