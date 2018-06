Hudson was black and white and red all over when she dashed to a New York park for a Stella McCartney fashion show. The actress's blazer contrasted her springy look of cropped pants, a sheer shirt and bold pumps.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Incomplete Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: revolveclothing.com Shirt: armaniexchange.com Pants: talbots.com Shoes: zappos.com