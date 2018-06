Chriqui was New York chic in all-black when she appeared at the Ziegfeld Theatre for a special screening of You Don't Mess With the Zohan. The actress wore a single-shoulder dress with gladiator heels and David Yurman jewelry.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Incomplete Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: eluxury.com Sandals: endless.com