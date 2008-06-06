Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2008
1. Emmanuelle ChriquiChriqui was New York chic in all-black when she appeared at the Ziegfeld Theatre for a special screening of You Don't Mess With the Zohan. The actress wore a single-shoulder dress with gladiator heels and David Yurman jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Incomplete Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:eluxury.comSandals:endless.com
-
June 6, 2008
2. Molly SimsMolly Sims
-
June 6, 2008
3. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
-
June 6, 2008
4. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg
-
June 6, 2008
5. Victoria BeckhamBeckham carried an Hermes bag.
June 6, 20081 of 5
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Chriqui was New York chic in all-black when she appeared at the Ziegfeld Theatre for a special screening of You Don't Mess With the Zohan. The actress wore a single-shoulder dress with gladiator heels and David Yurman jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Incomplete Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:eluxury.comSandals:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Incomplete Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:eluxury.comSandals:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM