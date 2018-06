Beckinsale showed off her svelte silhouette in a classic Herve Leroux gown when she accepted the Actress of the Year honor at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards ceremony in London. The Winged Creatures star added gold bangles and gold disk earrings to the striking look.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blue-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: nordstrom.com Bracelet: nordstrom.com Earrings: calypso-celle.com