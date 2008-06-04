Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 4, 2008
1. Eva MendesAt the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, Mendes looked fresh in a pristine Calvin Klein Collection dress and Van Cleef & Arpels gems. The actress presented an award to her designer date, Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Slicked-Back Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:whitehouseblackmarket.comShoes:newport-news.comEarrings:nordstrom.com
June 4, 2008
Kim Cattrall
June 4, 2008
3. Hilary DuffThe War Inc. star added snakeskin Louboutins to her sequined sheath.
June 4, 2008
Ashley Olsen
June 4, 2008
Victoria Beckham
Eva Mendes
