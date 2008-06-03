Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2008
1. Anne HathawayHathaway legged it in leather at the MTV Movie Awards. The presenter added her signature sophistication to the asymmetrical dress with Cartier gems and classic pumps.
June 3, 2008
2. Charlize TheronTheron was sexy in a Proenza Schouler bustier and Roger Vivier sandals.
June 3, 2008
3. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
June 3, 2008
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker accessorized her shimmering mini with Fred Leighton jewelry and lace-up Christian Louboutin boots.
June 3, 2008
5. Lucy LiuLiu added diamonds from Bulgari.
