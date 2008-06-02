Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 2, 2008
1. Nicole RichieRichie got boho chic to nosh at Katsu-Ya Sushi in L.A. The Simple Life star wore a tunic dress with chunky boots and toted an oversized bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Faded Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tunic:revolveclothing.comBoots:endless.comBag:target.com
-
June 2, 2008
2. Ashlee SimpsonAshlee Simpson
-
June 2, 2008
3. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
June 2, 2008
4. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson
-
June 2, 2008
5. Victoria BeckhamBeckham added color to her Marc Jacobs dress with Versace shoes and an Hermes Birkin bag. She finished the look with shades from her own DVB line.
June 2, 20081 of 5
Nicole Richie
Richie got boho chic to nosh at Katsu-Ya Sushi in L.A. The Simple Life star wore a tunic dress with chunky boots and toted an oversized bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Faded Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tunic:revolveclothing.comBoots:endless.comBag:target.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Faded Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tunic:revolveclothing.comBoots:endless.comBag:target.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM