Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 1, 2008
1. Angie HarmonHarmon hit the launch party for a new Chanel boutique in Beverly Hills wearing a bright striped look from the line. The actress matched her shoes to her bold belt and toted a metallic clutch.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Cream Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bananarepublic.comBelt:gbyguess.comShoes:shopbop.comClutch:piperlime.com
-
June 1, 2008
2. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson
-
June 1, 2008
3. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester
-
June 1, 2008
4. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg
June 1, 20081 of 4
Angie Harmon
Harmon hit the launch party for a new Chanel boutique in Beverly Hills wearing a bright striped look from the line. The actress matched her shoes to her bold belt and toted a metallic clutch.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Cream Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bananarepublic.comBelt:gbyguess.comShoes:shopbop.comClutch:piperlime.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Cream Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bananarepublic.comBelt:gbyguess.comShoes:shopbop.comClutch:piperlime.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM