Chriqui looked divine at the You Don't Mess With the Zohan premiere in an Amanda Wakely goddess dress. The Entourage beauty emphasized her curly locks with dramatic Bochic hoops and carried a Bally clutch.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Cream Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bluefly.com Clutch: forever21.com Earrings: shopkitson.com