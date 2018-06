After a whirlwind European press tour, Parker returned to the city where it all started to premiere the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Sex and The City. The actress dazzled the N.Y.C. crowd in a sweetheart neckline gown adorned with vintage Fred Leighton jewelry.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Metallic Green Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: edressme.com Bracelet: bluefly.com