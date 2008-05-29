Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 29, 2008
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerAfter a whirlwind European press tour, Parker returned to the city where it all started to premiere the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Sex and The City. The actress dazzled the N.Y.C. crowd in a sweetheart neckline gown adorned with vintage Fred Leighton jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Metallic Green Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comBracelet:bluefly.com
-
May 29, 2008
2. FergieThe songbird gave her Libertine dress and Members Only jacket a sizzling touch with Jimmy Choo heels.
-
May 29, 2008
3. Jennifer HudsonAfter a near wardrobe malfunction at the premiere, the actress changed into a Prada dress and YSL belt for the Sex and the City after-party.
-
May 29, 2008
4. Ashley OlsenOlsen suited up in pants and a blazer from The Row, a vintage Balenciaga top, a Givenchy belt and a Calvin Klein clutch.
-
May 29, 2008
5. Kristin DavisDavis added more sparkle with Louboutins and Fred Leighton gems.
May 29, 20081 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
After a whirlwind European press tour, Parker returned to the city where it all started to premiere the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Sex and The City. The actress dazzled the N.Y.C. crowd in a sweetheart neckline gown adorned with vintage Fred Leighton jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Metallic Green Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comBracelet:bluefly.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Metallic Green Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comBracelet:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM