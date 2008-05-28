Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2008
1. Kate HudsonHudson got flirty for the Dolce & Gabbana party during the final days of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress matched her metallic shoes with the dress's detailing and added colorful gems.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Enhanced Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:forever21.comShoes:endless.com
-
May 28, 2008
2. Natalie PortmanPortman wore a splashy Lanvin jacket and her own Te Casan shoes with her little black dress.
-
May 28, 2008
3. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
-
May 28, 2008
4. Kristin DavisKristin Davis
-
May 28, 2008
5. Milla JovovichMilla Jovovich
May 28, 20081 of 5
Kate Hudson
Hudson got flirty for the Dolce & Gabbana party during the final days of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress matched her metallic shoes with the dress's detailing and added colorful gems.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Enhanced Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:forever21.comShoes:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Enhanced Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:forever21.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM