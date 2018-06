Jovovich flirted with color in a two-toned Louis Vuitton dress and metallic heels. The actress attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Creamy Lipstick Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: revolveclothing.com Shoes: jildorshoes.com Bracelet: target.com