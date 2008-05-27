Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 27, 2008
1. Milla JovovichJovovich flirted with color in a two-toned Louis Vuitton dress and metallic heels. The actress attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Creamy Lipstick Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:jildorshoes.comBracelet:target.com
-
May 27, 2008
2. Michelle MonaghanMonaghan was stunning in head-to-toe Versace.
-
May 27, 2008
3. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton
-
May 27, 2008
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker
-
May 27, 2008
5. Dita Von TeeseDita Von Teese
May 27, 20081 of 5
Milla Jovovich
Jovovich flirted with color in a two-toned Louis Vuitton dress and metallic heels. The actress attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Creamy Lipstick Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:jildorshoes.comBracelet:target.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Creamy Lipstick Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:jildorshoes.comBracelet:target.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM