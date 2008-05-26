Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 26, 2008
1. Diane KrugerKruger was a vision in her beaded dress by Chanel Haute Couture at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes. She completed the picture with peep-toe pumps and a '20s-inspired 'do.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Classic, Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.comClutch:nordstrom.com
-
May 26, 2008
2. Natalie PortmanPortman continued her stylish stint in Cannes with a frilly dress and Tiffany jewelry.
-
May 26, 2008
3. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams
-
May 26, 2008
4. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow was decked out in diamonds, wearing cuffs, hoop earrings and an oval-shaped diamond ring by Chopard at the jewelry line's Trophy Ceremony in Cannes.
-
May 26, 2008
5. Petra NemcovaPetra Nemcova
May 26, 20081 of 5
Diane Kruger
Kruger was a vision in her beaded dress by Chanel Haute Couture at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala in Cannes. She completed the picture with peep-toe pumps and a '20s-inspired 'do.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Classic, Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.comClutch:nordstrom.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Classic, Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.comClutch:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM