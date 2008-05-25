Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 25, 2008
1. Kristin DavisA sunny Davis brightened up the streets of New York as she arrived at The Late Show with David Letterman. The Sex and The City mega-star wore a belted dress and sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Classic, Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comSandals:endless.comBag:forzieri.com
-
May 25, 2008
2. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan
-
May 25, 2008
3. Natalie PortmanPortman added extra dazzle with Tiffany & Co. gems.
-
May 25, 2008
4. Mary J. BligeMary J. Blige
-
May 25, 2008
5. Christina MilianChristina Milian
May 25, 20081 of 5
Kristin Davis
A sunny Davis brightened up the streets of New York as she arrived at The Late Show with David Letterman. The Sex and The City mega-star wore a belted dress and sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Classic, Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comSandals:endless.comBag:forzieri.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Classic, Full Brows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comSandals:endless.comBag:forzieri.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM