Kelly was ballerina beautiful at the FiFi fragrance awards in New York. The actress, who was a presenter at the sweet-smelling event, accessorized with a Daniel Swarovski clutch, Neil Lane gems and Rene Caovilla sandals.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Summer Blondes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: newport-news.com Skirt: saksfifthavenue.com Sandals: bluefly.com Clutch: anntaylor.com