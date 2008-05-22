Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 22, 2008
1. Minka KellyKelly was ballerina beautiful at the FiFi fragrance awards in New York. The actress, who was a presenter at the sweet-smelling event, accessorized with a Daniel Swarovski clutch, Neil Lane gems and Rene Caovilla sandals.
May 22, 2008
2. Michelle MonaghanThe actress added Jimmy Choo platforms heels and a Devi Kroll clutch to her splashy dress.
May 22, 2008
3. Taylor MomsenTaylor Momsen
May 22, 2008
4. Cate BlanchettBlanchett stood tall in Roger Vivier sandals.
May 22, 2008
5. Calista FlockhartThe Brothers and Sisters star accessorized her pale-pink dress with Louboutins and a Sergio Rossi clutch.
