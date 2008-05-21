Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 21, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowTaking a break from red carpet gowns, Paltrow was a laidback leading lady while promoting her newest film Two Lovers during the Cannes Film Festival. The actress added wow factor to her strapless dress with Balmain gladiator heels, a Tod's clutch and a black cuff.
May 21, 2008
2. Salma HayekHayek accented her dress with Chopard jewelry.
May 21, 2008
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker dazzled with Fred Leighton jewelry.
May 21, 2008
4. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman
May 21, 2008
5. Christina RicciRicci added dazzle to her classic gown with Chopard diamonds.
