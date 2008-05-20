Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 20, 2008
1. Penelope CruzCruz posed while promoting her new romantic comedy, Vicky Christina Barcelona, at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress matched her burgundy pumps to the velvet-covered buttons on her L'Wren Scott sheath.
-
May 20, 2008
2. Natalie PortmanPortman was an elegant Cannes juror in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
-
May 20, 2008
3. Nicole KidmanKidman is stunning in an airy Yves Saint Laurent dress. The soft pleats and bust detailing beautifully complement her pregnant physique. The actress often plays up her romantic side with her hairstyles, adding dainty barrettes or soft ringlets to her strawberry-blonde hair.
-
May 20, 2008
4. Salma HayekHayek sparkled in Chopard gems.
-
May 20, 2008
5. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett
May 20, 20081 of 5
