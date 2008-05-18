Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2008
1. Rachel BilsonIn L.A., Bilson was effortlessly chic at the Barneys Rogan for Target debut event in a vintage little black dress and edgy open-toed booties by Martin Margiela. The actress finished her look with bangles and an oversized clutch.
May 18, 2008
May 18, 2008
May 18, 2008
May 18, 2008
May 18, 2008
Rachel Bilson
In L.A., Bilson was effortlessly chic at the Barneys Rogan for Target debut event in a vintage little black dress and edgy open-toed booties by Martin Margiela. The actress finished her look with bangles and an oversized clutch.
