Portman strutted her stuff in Jenni Kayne shorts paired with a Lanvin jacket at the Cannes Film Festival. The festival juror added a Rotter & Friends T-shirt and shoes from her own line for Te Casan.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Defined Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: bloomingdales.com T-Shirt: tobi.com Shorts: revolveclothing.com Shoes: newport-news.com Clutch: forever21.com