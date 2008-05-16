Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 16, 2008
1. Cate BlanchettFew do red carpet better than Blanchett! The new mom brought serious style to a Cannes soiree in a sweeping Armani Prive gown and Chopard gems.
May 16, 2008
2. Natalie PortmanPortman wore Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry with her bold Lanvin dress.
May 16, 2008
3. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie
May 16, 2008
4. Mischa BartonBarton added sparkle to her sapphire dress with Chopard diamonds.
May 16, 2008
5. Julianne MooreMoore accessorized with jewelry from Chopard.
