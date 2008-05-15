Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 15, 2008
1. Blake LivelyLively was a sophisticated leading lady in a fitted metallic dress, classic pumps and a multi-strand necklace. The actress celebrated the return of her hit show Gossip Girl at a CW network presentation in New York.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: All-Over Silver Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:endless.comNecklace:jjill.com
-
May 15, 2008
2. Chloe SevignyThe actress made smart accessory choices: Miu Miu boots and thick glasses.
-
May 15, 2008
3. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester
-
May 15, 2008
4. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts
-
May 15, 2008
5. Michelle MonaghanMonaghan continued her stylish appearances at Made of Honor premieres and accessorized her Dolce & Gabbana dress with Jimmy Choo heels, a Judith Leiber clutch and an Erickson Beamon necklace.
May 15, 20081 of 5
Blake Lively
Lively was a sophisticated leading lady in a fitted metallic dress, classic pumps and a multi-strand necklace. The actress celebrated the return of her hit show Gossip Girl at a CW network presentation in New York.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: All-Over Silver Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:endless.comNecklace:jjill.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: All-Over Silver Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:endless.comNecklace:jjill.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM