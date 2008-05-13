Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2008
1. Leighton MeesterWhile promoting her show in Italy, the Gossip Girl actress was the leader of the fashion pack in a print Giambattista Valli dress, Christian Dior sandals and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sparkling Evening Eyes
May 13, 2008
2. Molly SimsMolly Sims
May 13, 2008
3. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
May 13, 2008
4. Maggie GyllenhaalThe actress wore Stella McCartney booties with the dress.
May 13, 2008
5. Cameron DiazDiaz layered an H&M scarf over her Mason jacket and wore Corpus pants with Lanvin flats.
