Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 12, 2008
1. AshantiAshanti was a classic knockout in a formfitting black and white sheath with shoes to match. The songbird performed for MTV advertisers at an N.Y.C. presentation.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Invisible Pores Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:macys.comBracelets:forever21.comEarrings:nordstrom.com
-
May 12, 2008
2. Penelope CruzPenelope Cruz
-
May 12, 2008
3. Diane KrugerKruger wore Dior shoes, a vintage jacket and a Coach clutch with her edgy 3.1 Phillip Lim pants.
-
May 12, 2008
4. Tina FeyTina Fey
-
May 12, 2008
5. Amanda PeetAmanda Peet
May 12, 20081 of 5
Ashanti
Ashanti was a classic knockout in a formfitting black and white sheath with shoes to match. The songbird performed for MTV advertisers at an N.Y.C. presentation.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Invisible Pores Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:macys.comBracelets:forever21.comEarrings:nordstrom.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Invisible Pores Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:revolveclothing.comShoes:macys.comBracelets:forever21.comEarrings:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM