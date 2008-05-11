Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 11, 2008
1. Uma ThurmanThurman dressed up her jeans and casual sandals with a stylish zip-up overcoat and a Louis Vuitton bag. The actress was spotted leaving the set of her latest film Motherhood in New York City.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:revolveclothing.comJeans:nationaljeancompany.comSandals:macys.comBag:eluxury.com
May 11, 2008
2. Hilary DuffDuff layered a striped top over her Miss Sixty shorts and accessorized with Bernardo sandals and a Prada bag.
May 11, 2008
3. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad
May 11, 2008
4. Rachel BilsonBilson added Chanel shades, a Park Vogel scarf and a Dior bag to her vintage concert T and jeans.
May 11, 2008
5. Christina RicciRicci layered a Katie Rodriguez jacket over a J.Crew sweater and J Brand jeans.
