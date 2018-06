Belle was downtown chic at the New York premiere of Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian in a patterned Miu Miu dress over leggings. The actress pulled the look together with nude heels and an oversized bag.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Copper Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: pinkmascara.com Leggings: nyandcompany.com Heels: endless.com