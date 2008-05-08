Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 8, 2008
1. Diane KrugerAfter a big night at the Met ball, Kruger was still bright and shining at the "A Diamond is Forever" luncheon for Antony Todd held at Grand Central Station in N.Y.C. The actress wore a floral Balenciaga mini with neutral sandals.
May 8, 2008
May 8, 2008
May 8, 2008
May 8, 2008
Diane Kruger
After a big night at the Met ball, Kruger was still bright and shining at the "A Diamond is Forever" luncheon for Antony Todd held at Grand Central Station in N.Y.C. The actress wore a floral Balenciaga mini with neutral sandals.
