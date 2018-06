Mendes was a style superhero at the Met Costume Institute Gala in N.Y.C. The actress struck a pose in a dramatic Calvin Klein dress accessorized with David Webb bangles, drop earrings and Sergio Rossi heels.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Beachy Glamour Updos Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: onlygowns.com Pumps: ralphlauren.com