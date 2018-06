After a week of premieres, Monaghan attended the Free Arts N.Y.C. art and photography auction at in New York. The Made of Honor actress added edge to her Erin Fetherston bubble dress with Guiseppe Zanotti gladiator booties and a necklace from Subversive Jewelry. Check out more of her show-stopping style!TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Pink Smoky Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: neimanmarcus.com Shoes: jildorshoes.com Necklace: target.com Clutch: macys.com