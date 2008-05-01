Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2008
1. Ashley OlsenOlsen modeled styles from her own line, wearing a sweater and mini from The Row to a cocktail party and screening for Everywhere at Once in New York. The stylish actress walked tall in Balenciaga gladiator sandals.
-
May 1, 2008
Rebecca Gayheart
-
May 1, 2008
Gwyneth Paltrow
-
May 1, 2008
4. Christina RicciRicci gave her look the red-carpet treatment with Chopard jewels and a satin Ferragamo bag.
-
May 1, 2008
Alicia Keys
