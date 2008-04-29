Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2008
1. Halle BerryWhoa mama! Berry showed off her post-baby curves in an animal-print Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Jenesse Silver Rose gala in Los Angeles. The new mom wore metallic pumps and drop earrings with the wild look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy-Blue Nail Polish Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:endless.com
-
April 29, 2008
2. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
-
April 29, 2008
3. Eva Longoria ParkerEva Longoria Parker
-
April 29, 2008
4. Amy AdamsAmy Adams
-
April 29, 2008
5. Christina RicciRicci accessorized her print dress with Manolo Blahnik pumps, a B. Romanek clutch and Bulgari gems.
April 29, 20081 of 5
Halle Berry
Whoa mama! Berry showed off her post-baby curves in an animal-print Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Jenesse Silver Rose gala in Los Angeles. The new mom wore metallic pumps and drop earrings with the wild look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy-Blue Nail Polish Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy-Blue Nail Polish Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM