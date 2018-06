Whoa mama! Berry showed off her post-baby curves in an animal-print Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Jenesse Silver Rose gala in Los Angeles. The new mom wore metallic pumps and drop earrings with the wild look.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy-Blue Nail Polish Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bluefly.com Shoes: endless.com