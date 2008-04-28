Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow was a hot mama at a London charity premiere of Iron Man in a barely-there lace Balmain dress and mile-high Alexander McQueen heels. The leading lady balanced the mini with a satin blazer and added H. Stern jewelry.
-
2. MadonnaMadonna accessorized with some major gems from Loree Rodkin.
-
3. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan
-
4. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester
-
5. Joy BryantJoy Bryant
Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow was a hot mama at a London charity premiere of Iron Man in a barely-there lace Balmain dress and mile-high Alexander McQueen heels. The leading lady balanced the mini with a satin blazer and added H. Stern jewelry.
