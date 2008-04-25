Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowMama mia! Hot Hollywood mom Paltrow continued her Iron Man press tour in Rome where she wore a graphic, one-shoulder John Paul Gaultier dress. The actress added sparkle with chunky bangles from Bulgari.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Contoured Features Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:endless.com
-
April 25, 2008
2. Sienna MillerMiller topped her edgy leather dress with a vintage bolero and accessorized with a B. Romanek clutch and Cesare Paccioti heels.
-
April 25, 2008
3. Tina FeyTina Fey
-
April 25, 2008
4. Kristen BellBell wore Jimmy Choo heels with her ombre dress.
-
April 25, 2008
5. Molly SimsMolly Sims
April 25, 20081 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
Mama mia! Hot Hollywood mom Paltrow continued her Iron Man press tour in Rome where she wore a graphic, one-shoulder John Paul Gaultier dress. The actress added sparkle with chunky bangles from Bulgari.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Contoured Features Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Contoured Features Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM