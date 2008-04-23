Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 23, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow paired a frilly Stella McCartney dress and blazer with fierce booties, creating a look both elegant and edgy. The Iron Man actress joined her castmates to promote the film in Germany.
Diane Kruger
3. Leighton MeesterThe actress sparkled in Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker wore a Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Collection necklace and Valentino heels with a floral dress from her own line, Bitten.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
