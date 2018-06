The ever-stylish Stefani tested out spring's floral trend by way of a free-flowing maxidress-perfect for covering up her baby bump-in Santa Monica. The hip mom wore the look, complete with gold jewelry and her signature red lips, to the birthday celebration of Victoria Beckham at Via Veneto restaurant.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Loose, Sexy Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: couturecandy.com Cuff: nordstrom.com