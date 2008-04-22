Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 22, 2008
1. Gwen StefaniThe ever-stylish Stefani tested out spring's floral trend by way of a free-flowing maxidress-perfect for covering up her baby bump-in Santa Monica. The hip mom wore the look, complete with gold jewelry and her signature red lips, to the birthday celebration of Victoria Beckham at Via Veneto restaurant.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Loose, Sexy Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comCuff:nordstrom.com
-
April 22, 2008
2. Katie HolmesHolmes paid tribute to her birthday-girl pal, Victoria Beckham, donning a pair of Posh's dVb shades.
-
April 22, 2008
3. Victoria BeckhamThe birthday girl wore Christian Louboutin heels with the floral dress while celebrating with friends.
-
April 22, 2008
4. Eva Longoria ParkerLongoria Parker stepped out in Giuseppe Zanotti heels and toted a Prada clutch to pal Victoria Beckham's birthday celebration in Santa Monica.
-
April 22, 2008
5. Christina RicciRicci wore a Jenni Kayne pencil skirt with a tank and pumps at the Toyota Grand Prix in Long Beach.
April 22, 20081 of 5
Gwen Stefani
The ever-stylish Stefani tested out spring's floral trend by way of a free-flowing maxidress-perfect for covering up her baby bump-in Santa Monica. The hip mom wore the look, complete with gold jewelry and her signature red lips, to the birthday celebration of Victoria Beckham at Via Veneto restaurant.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Loose, Sexy Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comCuff:nordstrom.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Loose, Sexy Waves Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:couturecandy.comCuff:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM