Look of the Day
April 21, 2008
1. Kelly RipaRipa was effortlessly chic in a strapless dress with pockets. The TV host reversed roles and was a guest on the Late Show with David Letterman.
April 21, 2008
2. EveThe actress wore CC Skye jewelry and a Sang A clutch with her slinky satin dress.
April 21, 2008
April 21, 2008
4. Heidi KlumKlum accepted Us Magazine's "Style Icon of the Year" award in a design created by Project Runway finalist Rami Kashou.
April 21, 2008
5. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson accessorized her little black dress with Chanel pearls.
