Look of the Day
April 19, 2008
1. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson painted the town red in an all-black outfit of J Brand jeans, a sequin-trim top and peep-toe pumps. The engaged mom-to-be joined her family and friends at Da Umberto, a restaurant in N.Y.C.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Yellow Eye Shadow
April 19, 2008
2. Victoria BeckhamBeckham kept her cool in L.A. wearing jeans and sunglasses from her own line and carrying a Chanel purse.
April 19, 2008
3. Rachel BilsonBilson accented her laid-back look with a fun tote from Lanvin.
April 19, 2008
4. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
April 19, 2008
5. Heidi KlumKlum paired a simple striped vest with high-waisted Anlo jeans.
