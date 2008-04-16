Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 16, 2008
1. Nicole KidmanKidman let her hair down in Nashville at the CMT Music Awards, which she attended with her husband, country star Keith Urban. The expectant actress was all smiles in a detailed YSL gown and a box clutch.
April 16, 2008
2. Uma ThurmanThurman wore Fred Leighton jewels, a Louis Vuitton wrap and Rene Caovilla heels with her draped dress.
April 16, 2008
3. Jennifer LopezLopez added fresh white accessories to her little yellow dress-including studded Louboutin mary janes.
April 16, 2008
4. Carrie UnderwoodThe singer was a knockout at the CMT Music Awards, adding Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a Mary Norton clutch and Rene Caovilla sandals to her sexy minidress.
April 16, 2008
5. Miley CyrusCyrus accessorized with a Dolce & Gabbana clutch.
