Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2008
1. Kate HudsonHudson bared her legs in Balmain following the U.K. premiere of her latest film Fool's Gold. The actress complemented the dress's splash of shimmer with metallic peep-toe pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blue Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nationaljeancompany.comShoes:target.com
-
April 14, 2008
2. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg
-
April 14, 2008
3. Kristen BellBell wore Bulgari jewelry with the flowing gown.
-
April 14, 2008
4. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks
-
April 14, 2008
5. Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger
April 14, 20081 of 5
Kate Hudson
Hudson bared her legs in Balmain following the U.K. premiere of her latest film Fool's Gold. The actress complemented the dress's splash of shimmer with metallic peep-toe pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blue Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nationaljeancompany.comShoes:target.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Blue Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nationaljeancompany.comShoes:target.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM