Parker mixed it up for an appearance on the Late Night With Conan O’Brien show in a shirt and blazer by Martin Margiela and jeans from her own line Bitten. The Smart People star added bright satin heels for an extra splash of style.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Nude, Glossy Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: chicos.com Top: madisonlosangeles.com Jeans: nationaljeanscompany.com Shoes: net-a-porter.com Bag: target.com