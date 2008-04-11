Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 11, 2008
1. Nicole RichieThough she's post-baby, Richie stuck to her recent staple-a flowing gown-when she attended ASCAP's Pop Music Awards in Hollywood. The new mom wore bangles and a metallic clutch with the colorful dress.
Dress:revolveclothing.com Clutch:couturecandy.com
April 11, 2008
2. Debra MessingDebra Messing
April 11, 2008
3. Angie HarmonAngie Harmon
April 11, 2008
4. Brittany SnowThe Prom Night star spruced up her cocktail dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Neil Lane jewelry.
April 11, 2008
5. FergieFergie carried an evening bag from Mary Norton.
Nicole Richie
Though she's post-baby, Richie stuck to her recent staple-a flowing gown-when she attended ASCAP's Pop Music Awards in Hollywood. The new mom wore bangles and a metallic clutch with the colorful dress.
