Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 9, 2008
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker was as chic as ever on the red carpet of the Point Foundation benefit in New York, where she had a mini-reunion with her Sex and the City co-stars. The actress wore an Yves St. Laurent dress and shoes accessorized with breathtaking Fred Leighton and Anna Sui jewelry.
April 9, 2008
2. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton
April 9, 2008
3. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow paired fashion-forward Givenchy sandals with her patterned dress.
April 9, 2008
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon
April 9, 2008
5. Kristin DavisThe Sex and the City star carried a sparkling Leiber clutch.
Parker was as chic as ever on the red carpet of the Point Foundation benefit in New York, where she had a mini-reunion with her Sex and the City co-stars. The actress wore an Yves St. Laurent dress and shoes accessorized with breathtaking Fred Leighton and Anna Sui jewelry.
