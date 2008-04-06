Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 6, 2008
1. Katherine HeiglHeigl took a walk on the bright side in an ikat coat, cobalt top, shades and three-toned Report Signature shoes. The actress attended a Kenneth Cole charity event in L.A. to support husband Josh Kelley, who was performing.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmering Platinum Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comTop:shopatmilk.comJeans:forever21.comShoes:pinkmascara.com
-
April 6, 2008
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
April 6, 2008
3. RihannaRihanna
-
April 6, 2008
4. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized with a quilted bag and oversized shades, both from Chanel.
-
April 6, 2008
5. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth
April 6, 20081 of 5
Katherine Heigl
Heigl took a walk on the bright side in an ikat coat, cobalt top, shades and three-toned Report Signature shoes. The actress attended a Kenneth Cole charity event in L.A. to support husband Josh Kelley, who was performing.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmering Platinum Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comTop:shopatmilk.comJeans:forever21.comShoes:pinkmascara.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmering Platinum Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comTop:shopatmilk.comJeans:forever21.comShoes:pinkmascara.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM