No more maternity clothes! Lopez showed off her shape in wide-legged jeans and a Bensoni peacoat on her way to a hair appointment in New York. The new mom accessorized with Louboutins, a Zagliani bag and oversized shades.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Braided Knots Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: bluefly.com Jeans: revolveclothing.com Shoes: neimanmarcus.com Bag: stevemadden.com Sunglasses: urbanoutfitters.com