April 3, 2008
Look of the Day
-
April 3, 2008
Jennifer Lopez: No more maternity clothes! Lopez showed off her shape in wide-legged jeans and a Bensoni peacoat on her way to a hair appointment in New York. The new mom accessorized with Louboutins, a Zagliani bag and oversized shades.
-
Kerry Washington: Washington meant business in a Nanette Lepore skirt and top, Roger Vivier shoes and Movado studs, but gave the look a pop of color with a bright Tod's bag.
No more maternity clothes! Lopez showed off her shape in wide-legged jeans and a Bensoni peacoat on her way to a hair appointment in New York. The new mom accessorized with Louboutins, a Zagliani bag and oversized shades.
