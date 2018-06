Zellweger wore a flirty flapper-inspired number to the Hollywood premiere of Leatherheads. The actress added sparkle to her sheer navy Carolina Herrera dress with metallic Louboutins and a Cartier panther ring.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thick, Round Eyebrows Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: couturecandy.com Shoes: footcandyshoes.com Ring: barneys.com