Look of the Day
April 2, 2008
Renee Zellweger wore a flirty flapper-inspired number to the Hollywood premiere of Leatherheads. The actress added sparkle to her sheer navy Carolina Herrera dress with metallic Louboutins and a Cartier panther ring.
April 2, 2008
Ashlee Simpson paired a Gucci pencil skirt with a James Perse tank; she accessorized with Louboutins and a belt and bag from Fendi.
April 2, 2008
April 2, 2008
Jennifer Aniston dressed up her jeans with a Dries Van Noten top, a Rick Owens sweater and Alaia shoes.
April 2, 2008
Sarah Jessica Parker played up her unique style in Rag & Bone leggings, a Marni top and a bright Jil Sander jacket; she accessorized with Alexander McQueen heels and a Dolce & Gabbana bag.
