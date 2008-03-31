Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 31, 2008
1. FergieHappy Birthday, Fergie! The songbird celebrated her 33rd year with a Las Vegas fete, wearing a shirred white sheath from Dolce & Gabbana. The singer layered on Cartier diamonds, but her best accessory was her engagement ring, courtesy of fiance Josh Duhamel.
3. Gwen StefaniThe stylishly expectant star wore a leopard-print L.A.M.B. cardigan over a convertible dress.
5. Sienna MillerMiller added Vivienne Westwood buckled boots to her little spring dress.
