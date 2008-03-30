Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2008
1. Cameron DiazDiaz brought out her baby blues in bright turquoise J & Company jeans worn with a simple tank. The star was spotted running errands in Hollywood.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Opaque Pale Pink Polish Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Tank:delias.comJeans:revolveclothing.comFlip-Flops:kohls.com
-
March 30, 2008
2. Nicky HiltonHilton wore a C&C California tank with her J Brand jeans and accessorized with neon-pink flats and a pearl necklace, both from Chanel.
-
March 30, 2008
3. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale hit the playground in skinny J Brand jeans worn with a satin tunic and YSL Tribute sandals.
-
March 30, 2008
4. Blake LivelyBlake Lively
-
March 30, 2008
5. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized her Jet Jeans and sheer T with Louboutin platforms and a Balenciaga bag.
March 30, 20081 of 5
