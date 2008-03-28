Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2008
1. Demi MooreOn her way to an appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, the Flawless star looked absolutely, well, flawless in a Giambattista Valli coat. Moore's finishing touches included silver peep-toes and Tom Ford shades.
March 28, 2008
2. Victoria BeckhamPosh added purple Louboutins and an Hermes bag to her graphic-patterned sheath.
March 28, 2008
3. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen carried an oversized clutch from Miu Miu.
March 28, 2008
4. Kate MossKate Moss
March 28, 2008
5. Kate BosworthBosworth added a simple Van Cleef & Arpels necklace to her all-black outfit.
Demi Moore
On her way to an appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, the Flawless star looked absolutely, well, flawless in a Giambattista Valli coat. Moore's finishing touches included silver peep-toes and Tom Ford shades.
