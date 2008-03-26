Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 26, 2008
Thandie Newton was set for spring in a peony-hued Matthew Williamson dress at the L.A. premiere of her latest film, Run, Fatboy, Run. The leading lady wore peep-toe heels and a metallic clutch with the bright dress.
