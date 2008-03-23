Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2008
1. Lauren ConradFrom the catwalk to the sidewalk-Conrad strutted her stuff in clothes from her new collection while shopping in L.A. The Hills star wore oversized shades and a Chanel purse with the look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:neimanmarcus.comBag:yesstyle.comSunglasses:forever21.com
-
March 23, 2008
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum
-
March 23, 2008
3. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
March 23, 2008
4. Christina MilianChristina Milian
-
March 23, 2008
5. Katie HolmesHolmes wore a cheery Fay topper over a striped tunic and jeans.
March 23, 20081 of 5
Lauren Conrad
From the catwalk to the sidewalk-Conrad strutted her stuff in clothes from her new collection while shopping in L.A. The Hills star wore oversized shades and a Chanel purse with the look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:neimanmarcus.comBag:yesstyle.comSunglasses:forever21.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Flawless, Glowing Skin Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:neimanmarcus.comBag:yesstyle.comSunglasses:forever21.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM